Future & French Montana – “Down & Out” [LISTEN]

French Montana and Future link up to drop”Down & Out,” a record which may or may not be on their upcoming collaboration project, Medusa.

According to the Free Bandz leader, he recently told the L.A. Leakers that every time he comes in contact with Montana, they end up recording new music. Super Future figured that they have so much material together, they might as well release it as a full project.

“We just been going at it back-to-back, we just knockin’ records out every time we saw each other, we just been bumpin’ into each other in Miami, or when we in Vegas, or whether he in Atlanta, we just been gettin’ in the studio and making records,” Future told the West Coast Radio show. “All the records that came up, we like we just might need to make it a mixtape. ‘Cause it’s always about giving back to the fans. Just giving them club bangers. ‘Cause they like to see artists collaborate.”

The Epic Records signee and Bad Boy Records Recording Artist will each drop their respective albums, Future Hendrix and Excuse My French in 2013. Until then, get a listen to their first project off of Medusa after the jump.

Photo: XXL