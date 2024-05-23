Subscribe
Cassie Breaks Her Silence On P. Diddy Assault Video

Much love and respect to Cassie...

Published on May 23, 2024

It’s been days since P. Diddy released his widely criticized apology video in which he takes accountability for assaulting Cassie in a hotel hallway back in 2016. While many have weighed in on Diddy’s struggle apology, Cassie has remained mum. Until now.

Taking to her Instagram page, Cassie shared a statement in which she thanked everyone for supporting her following the release of the video, but stopped short of talking about Diddy himself or the apology. Writing about the situation at hand, Cassie made it a point to state that domestic violence is “THE issue” that many women face across the board and opened up about how it affected her own personal being saying, “It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past.”

Offering some advice to anyone who finds themself in a similar situation as she was when she was terrorized by “Brother Love,” Cassie added, “I offer my hand to those that are still living in fear. Reach out to your people, don’t cut them off. No one should carry this weight alone. The healing journey is never ending, but this support means everything to me. Thank you. Love always, Cassie.”

Y’all just know Diddy’s somewhere wondering why his apology wasn’t met with the same love and support that Cassie’s statement was.

It shouldn’t take a genius to understand why P. Diddy’s video was met with such disdain as many remember that Cassie’s original lawsuit against him not only accused him of physical violence, but also forcing her to have intimate relationships with other men while he watched, amongst many other things. It was pretty disturbing stuff.

While Diddy remained defiant and maintained his innocence (even after immediately settling out of court), the release of the video of him kicking and dragging Cassie was the nail in the coffin for whatever was left of his reputation and even his career.

What do y’all think of Cassie’s statement? Let us know in the comments section below.

