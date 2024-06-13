Subscribe
The Air Jordan 3 “Black Cement” Is Set To Be A Massive General Release

The sneakers will come in full family sizing so you can lace your entire household with a pair...

Published on June 13, 2024

HipHopWired Featured Video
Air Jordan 3 2018 Black Cement 7

Source: Jordan Brand / Jordan Brand

The hype and hoopla that used to surround the Saturday releases of Air Jordan sneakers might be dead and gone, but best believe that sneakerheads love themselves some OG colorways and later this year a classic silhouette returns in its original form.

According to Sneakernews, the beloved Air Jordan 3 “Black Cement” is set to release later this year on November 23rd and luckily for the true blue sneaker aficionados, it’s said to be a massive general release. Though these sneakers have been retro’d six times since it originally released in 1988, they’re basically guaranteed sellouts as these are one of the few Air Jordan silhouettes considered to be timeless grails amongst the sneaker community.

Still, the seventh iteration of the classic won’t be a spot-on recreation of the other releases so it should be interesting to see the kind of complaints sneakerheads lob at Nike and Jordan Brand for switching it up a bit.

Sneakernews reports:

The upcoming 2024 version of the Black Cement Jordans feature the same base colorway, but with “Sail” tinted midsoles. This means that the white midsole pictured above will have the slightest hint of yellowing. As of the publishing of this article, a first look at the 2024 Black Cement Jordans have not yet been revealed.

In other words, the sneakers will have that vintage look similar to the “Reimagined” Air Jordan 3 “White Cement”‘s that released last year. While that little detail turned off many sneakerheads, we weren’t mad at them.

As to how many pairs of the “Black Cement” 3’s are set to release, that’s anyone’s guess so far but we wouldn’t be surprised if that number surpasses 1 million pairs as Nike and Jordan Brand is all about their bread.

Will you be copping a pair of the Air Jordan 3 “Black Cement” come November? Is the sail color midsole a dealbreaker? Let us know in the comments section below.

Air Jordan 3 sneakers

