Former Nike Diversity Manager Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison For Theft

A former diversity manager for both Facebook and Nike just learned that crime doesn’t pay and that freedom is indeed priceless. Barbara Furlow-Smiles was just sentenced to five years in prison for robbing both companies of millions of dollars.

According to CNBC, Furlow-Smiles pleaded guilty to wire fraud back in December of 2023 after being accused of stealing $4.9 million from Facebook by using fake invoices, fraudulent vendors and even cash kickbacks while working for the company. Interestingly enough she continued to partake in such practices when she got herself a new gig over at Nike as their DEI but only made off with a little more than $100,000. Chicken feed when compared to the millions she syphoned off of Facebook but still a lot of money.

Prosecutors in the case asked the judge to sentence her to 6 and a half years as she used the money to fund a pretty lavish lifestyle in California, Georgia and Oregon, but “luckily” for Smiles, the judge overseeing the case decided to cut the sentence down to five years for her transgressions and ordered her to repay Facebook $4.8 million and Nike $121,000.

CNBC reports:

Prosecutors in their sentencing memo said that in addition to the money Furlow-Smiles stole from the company, Meta lost more than $4.5 million “in addition to other expenses, such as attorney’s fees, which were incurred as a result of Meta having to uncover and investigate her fraud scheme.”

“As Meta notes, ‘the harm from [Furlow-Smiles’] criminal conduct cannot be measured purely in financial terms,‘” prosecutors recounted in their memo. “Her ‘crimes also resulted in anguish amongst those employees that worked closely with her.’”

Nike told prosecutors that she was “entrusted as a leader for [the] company, that she would embody the value of ‘Doing the Right Thing’ which is one of NIKE’s key maxims,” the prosecutor said in their memo. “As Nike explains, ‘[t]o say that Ms. Furlow-Smiles violated our trust would be an understatement. The fraud committed by Ms. Furlow-Smiles violated the trust of and devastated the employees who managed and worked with her.’ ”

We’re just surprised that she continued her scheme at Nike after getting fired from Facebook. Did they not call her past employers for references or anything?

What do y’all think of this multi-million dollar scheme? Let us know in the comments section below.