Rejoice Thousands of Apple Vision Pro Owners ‘Marvel’s What If…’ Arrives This Month

Marvel Studios dropped the first trailer for Marvel’s What If…? An Immersive Story, giving people who spent nearly $4,000 on the Apple Vision Pro a reason to turn it on.

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to wield the power of the Infinity Stones, make sling ring portals, and cast mystic spells like Doctor Strange?

Well, Marvel Studios is giving you that feeling thanks to the power of the Apple Vision Pro.

The Disney-owned studio dropped the first trailer for Marvel’s What If…? An Immersive Story, which, for some bonehead reason, will live exclusively on the Apple Vision Pro, you know, the $3,500 headset not that many people in the world have.

Adapted exclusively for Apple’s high-end headset, the video game version of the animated Disney+ series will take users on a mixed-reality adventure, allowing them to experience the multiverse shenanigans that happen in episodes of the show.

Lile the Guardians of The Multiverse, players will team up with The Watcher and get help from our favorite Sorceror Supreme, Wong, to take down “dangerous variants.”

Vision Pro users will be taken from their living rooms or gaming caves to familiar and new Marvel locations and interact with characters from the Marvel Studios lexicon.

No controller is necessary to enjoy this experience; all you need is your eyes and hands to get into the action. Spatial audio will also aid in immersing you into the world of Marvel’s What If…?.

Marvel’s What If…? An Immersive Story Release Date & Cost

Surprisingly, you won’t have to wait long to experience this app. It will arrive on May 30 and be FREE but for a limited time.

You would think the free price tag would be forever since you already dropped rent on the Vision Pro.

We are curious to know if this will remain an Apple Vision Pro exclusive or eventually find its way onto the fully capable Meta Quest 3 headset.

You can ponder What If…? (see what we did there?) and watch the trailer below.