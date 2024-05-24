Subscribe
Tha Dogg Pound ft. Stressmatic “Favorite Color Blue,” Tyla, Gunna & Skellibeng “Jump” & More | Daily Visuals 5.23.24

The Dogg Pound remind everyone that it's all blue everything for them and Tyla, Gunna and Skellibeng get things popping in Africa. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on May 23, 2024

Now that Snoop Dogg running Death Row, his Dogg Pound click is back in full effect and with the way they’ve been dropping off new work as of late you’d think it was the mid 90’s all over again.

Once again linking up for the Stressmatic assisted visuals to “Favorite Color Blue,” Daz Dillinger, Kurupt and Snoop Dogg drape themselves in their favorite color (which is blue if you didn’t know) and hit up a hotel with some thick young women and turn up in a room which sports blue curtains, couches and walls. Whoever owns that hotel must be a Crip or something.

Gunna meanwhile continues to do his thing regardless of how people might feel about him and in the visuals to “Jump,” he heads down to Africa to link up with Tyla and Skillibeng to take in some culture and turn up with the locals who seem to enjoy the company of the three aforementioned artists.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Icewear Vezzo, Payroll Giovanni, and more.

THE DOGG POUND FT. STRESSMATIC – “FAVORITE COLOR BLUE”

TYLA, GUNNA & SKILLIBENG – “JUMP”

ICEWEAR VEZZO – “FROM THAT WAY”

PAYROLL GIOVANNI – “600 BENZ”

FINESSE2TYMES – “MIXED FEELINGS”

DVSN FT. JAGGED EDGE – “WHATS UP”

WENDY SHAY – “WHO CARES”

BABY B – “HEAVY ON YOU”

