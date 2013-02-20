Jay-Z & Roc Nation Sign Publishing Deals With Warner/Chappell, Beyoncé Next?

Jay-Z just landed a major new business partner. The rapper/mogul and Roc Nation have signed a publishing deal with Warner/Chappell a division of the Warner Music Group.

The “On To The Next One” rapper has long had his publishing represented by EMI Music Publishing, which was taken over by Sony/ATV last year. However, shortly thereafter an exec by the name of Jon Platt left the fold for rival Warner/Chappell. It seems like “Big Jon” was able to convince Jigga to make that move, too.

The New York Times reports:

Led by Mr. Platt (a 6-foot-8 figure widely known in the industry as Big Jon), Warner/Chappell has signed Jay-Z to a publishing administration deal for his future work as well as his music since 2008. Through a separate deal, Warner/Chappell will also represent the songwriters at Jay-Z’s entertainment and management company, Roc Nation. Among those writers are Philip Lawrence, a part of the Smeezingtons songwriting and production team that also includes Bruno Mars; Symbolyc One, or S1, who has written hits with Kanye West, Beyoncé and 50 Cent; and Rita Ora, a rising young British singer and songwriter. According to two people briefed on the talks, Mr. Platt is also said to be in advanced negotiations with another top EMI Publishing artist who is very close to Jay-Z: Beyoncé, his wife. These people spoke on condition of anonymity because the talks were private.

Music publishers assure that songwriters get their money and also help land song placements. Considering the amount of hits Jay-Z has dropped since 2008 and can still potentially create, calling this a coup, even without Beyoncé, is an understatement.

During Platt’s time at EMI he signed A-list songwriting talent including Drake and Kanye West, which makes many wonder if Jay-Z’s joining will open the floodgates for artist to ditch their publishers to join Warner/Chappell.

While this is a good business move for all involved, Jay-Z also note that the long friendship he has had with Platt for making it happen.

“The real meaning of success is being in the position to work with an individual you consider a friend,” said Jay-Z in a statement. “Jon Platt is such a person. He’s a man of extraordinary character as well as a remarkably talented executive with an ear for music and an eye for talent. It’s great to watch him grow to be one the best in the business.”

Hova wins again.

