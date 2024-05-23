Subscribe
‘Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6’ Is On The Way

Published on May 23, 2024

Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6

Source: Activision / Youtube

First-person shooter fans can rejoice. Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 is officially on the way.

On Thursday, May 23, Activision announced that Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 is the next time up in the Call Of Duty series. However, if you’re looking for more details like what the campaign is looking like or which new sniper rifles you want to get your hands on, you’re going to have to be patient. The full reveal of the next Call of Duty game will go down immediately after the highly-anticipated Xbox Games Showcase on Sunday, June 9 at 10amPT/1pmET.

For now, you can watch the new “wake up (rushmore) #thetruthlies” trailer below. You can also stay tunes for future updates at  the Call of Duty blog. There’s also some more interactive stuff at The Truth Lies.

Yeah, we’re in.

 

call of duty

