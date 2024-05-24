Subscribe
Meta 6 God: Drake & Sexyy Red Freestyle Over “BBL Drizzy” Instrumental

We doubt Metro Boomin giving him that bag though...

Published on May 24, 2024

drake, Sexyy Red

Source: @champagnepapi / Instagram

Drake may be done participating in rap beef for the foreseeable future but that isn’t keeping the King of The North from having a little fun with the remnantes of his latest war.

In the midst of Drake’s battle with half of the Hip-Hop game (we’re exaggerating of course), Metro Boomin dropped a free “BBL Drizzy” instrumental for the heck of it and offered up a bag to whoever was able to flip it the best. Well, it seems like challenge was accepted and after multiple artists gave it a try (most of them dissing Drake of course), Drake and Sexyy Red have decided to give it a try and just dropped a collabo cut, “U My Everything” over the Metro Boomin instrumental.

With everything that’s gone down over the past few weeks you can tell Drake took it all in stride and is embracing the hate as he’s dropping bars like “Why you love me still a mystery/Me and this surgeon got history/I changed a lot of girls lives for real, they need a new body they hittin’ me/Hey! BBL Drizzy, they want a new body they ask me for it.”

Lowkey clever on his part.

Check out “U My Everything” below and let us know who you think flipped the “BBL Drizzy” beat the best in the comments section.

drake Metro Boomin Sexyy Red

