Sean Kingston & His Mom Arrested On Fraud Charges

It seems like Sean Kingston has once again found himself in trouble with the law and for someone who isn’t a gangsta rapper or even an R&B thug, it’s pretty remarkable that the Jamaican singer has seen central bookings more times than your favorite hardcore artist.

According to the Huffpost, the “Beautiful Girls” singer was arrested in California this past Thursday (May 23) on fraud charges after a SWAT team raided his Florida home and made off with a van filled with all kinds of items. To make matters even worse, Kingston’s 61-year-old mother, Janice Turner who actually did a prison bid for bank fraud after pleading guilty to stealing over $160,000 back in 2006.

How she may have been involved in this latest scheme is anyone’s guess, but their attorney, Robert Rosenblatt is confident the two will be exonerated once all the facts come to light saying “We look forward to addressing these in court and are confident of a successful resolution for Shawn and his mother.”

Still, it seems like Sean may have once again skipped out on another bill and is now paying the price for his transgression.

The Huffpost reports: