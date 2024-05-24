Subscribe
Sean Kingston & His Mom Arrested On Fraud Charges

Well, at least it seems like the Sean and his mom have a close "working" relationship too?

Published on May 24, 2024

HipHopWired Featured Video
TLC And Shaggy Perform At Concord Pavilion

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

It seems like Sean Kingston has once again found himself in trouble with the law and for someone who isn’t a gangsta rapper or even an R&B thug, it’s pretty remarkable that the Jamaican singer has seen central bookings more times than your favorite hardcore artist.

According to the Huffpost, the “Beautiful Girls” singer was arrested in California this past Thursday (May 23) on fraud charges after a SWAT team raided his Florida home and made off with a van filled with all kinds of items. To make matters even worse, Kingston’s 61-year-old mother, Janice Turner who actually did a prison bid for bank fraud after pleading guilty to stealing over $160,000 back in 2006.

How she may have been involved in this latest scheme is anyone’s guess, but their attorney, Robert Rosenblatt is confident the two will be exonerated once all the facts come to light saying “We look forward to addressing these in court and are confident of a successful resolution for Shawn and his mother.”

Still, it seems like Sean may have once again skipped out on another bill and is now paying the price for his transgression.

The Huffpost reports:

An attorney who witnessed his mother’s arrest said the detentions are partly related to a lawsuit he filed against Kingston in February accusing him of defrauding a Florida company that installed in his home a 232-inch (5.8 meter) television — or approximately 17 feet by 9.5 feet (5 meters by 3 meters).

“It is amazing what you can get away with if you are a celebrity,” attorney Dennis Card told The Associated Press. “He creates this larger than life, ‘I am rich’ persona. His mother is a necessary component in this. He presents himself as a family-oriented guy, ‘I’m taking care of my mom,’ but she knows full well what is going on.”

In the lawsuit, Ver Ver Entertainment says Kingston contacted the company in September about purchasing the television, sold under the brand name Colossal TV, and having it installed. The system costs $150,000.

In November, Kingston paid the company $30,000 and the TV was installed, the lawsuit says. No commercials or further payments were ever made despite numerous promises, it contends.

Man, just get yourself a big screen TV at BJ’s or Costco for under $1,000 and live your life as a free man. SMH.

Kingston has commented. “People love negative energy! I am good and so is my mother!.. my lawyers are handling everything as we speak,” he wrote on Instagram.

 

What do y’all think of Sean Kingston’s latest legal situation? Let us know in the comments section below.

sean kingston

