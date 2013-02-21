Joey Bada$$ Hits Studio With the Legendary Pete Rock [VIDEO]

Most artists dream of working with just one of their idols. Joey Bada$$, on the other hand, has been fortunate enough to work with two in a matter of months. Preceded by the DJ Premier-produced track “Unorthodox,” more in-studio footage surfaces of the Pro Era rapper collaborating with the legendary Pete Rock.

Creative Control/Cinematic TV were there to capture a classic moment in the making. The session seemed to be a very organic meeting of the creative minds, as viewers see the Chocolate Boy Wonder directing Bada$$ like a true producer should. And from what’s said, the Brooklyn MC laid a few tracks over Pete Rock’s beats.

There’s no word on if the “Survival Tactics” rapper will continue his wave of new material with something from that session, or if he will save it for his next project. Either way, Joey Bada$$ is moving in the right direction. Since 2013, the young artist released the aforementioned track with Premo, another cut with Big K.R.I.T. and Smoke DZA, titled “Underground Airplay,” and has on top of that announced his Beast Coast Tour.

See the two artists collab in the footage below.

—

Photo: YouTube