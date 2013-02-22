Beyoncé Signs Publishing Deal With Warner/ Chappell

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are not only partners in life decisions, but also in business. Days after Jay-Z announced a deal between Roc Nation and Warner Chappell, his wife has followed suit. The superstar signed with the label to cover her songwriting and publishing, effective immediately.

Joining the Warner roster re-teams Bey with music executive John Platt, now president of the label. “I’ve had the pleasure of working with Beyoncé for many years now and I am always inspired by her drive, her creative vision and the breadth of her talent as a songwriter, performer and artist,” Platt said in a statement. “Not only has she become a global phenomenon, she has helped redefine what it means to be an entertainment icon.”

The Carters were both previously signed to EMI Music Publishing, which was bought out by Sony/ATV. Pratt is a former executive at EMI as well. “It’s an honor to join Warner/Chappell Music and to continue working with my friend Jon Platt,” the singer said. “I trust his vision and admire his professionalism, and I look forward to our partnership.”

Leading up to the release of her fifth album, Beyoncé has committed to a multi-media takeover. In addition to beefing up her online presence, the Houston native headlined the Super Bowl halftime show, announced a world tour, will helm this years Essence Music Festival, and debuted her Life Is But A Dream documentary on HBO, last weekend.

Photo: Sprite