GloRilla “High AF,” Big Hit, Hit-Boy & The Alchemist “Drug Tzar” & More | Daily Visuals 5.29.24

GloRilla gets burns down enough trees to rival a forest fire and Big Hit puts on a chef's vest. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on May 29, 2024

For a minute there it seemed like GloRilla was going to be the next big female rap artist when she burst on the scene in “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” and though she hasn’t exactly achieved the level of success many expected from her, she’s still doing her thing and showing she’s still about her business.

Dropping off some new visuals to “High AF,” Glo expresses her love of Mary Jane as she chills at home with a gang of sticky icky on her coffee table before Snoop Dogg makes a quick cameo and welcomes Rilla to the cannabis connoisseur’s club.

Back on the block, Big Hit keeps on dropping that head noddin’ ish for the OG’s and in the clip for “Drug Tzar,” Hit gets to work in the trap house where he chef’s up some work while rocking a bulletproof vest and an iced out chain. First trap house we’ve ever seen that didn’t have any furniture. Not even a couch my G? He must never get tired.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Vado, Don Trip, and more.

GLORILLA – “HIGH AF”

BIG HIT, HIT-BOY & THE ALCHEMIST – “DRUG TZAR”

VADO – “JAVELE MCGEE”

DON TRIP – “WAR OF THE WORLDS”

SHENSEEA FT. COI LERAY – “FLAVA”

SADA BABY – “BLACK T BOYZ”

BAGLIFE JUICE – “FREE GBABY”

BUUJE P – “WANNA BE”

TREVOR JACKSON – “HE DON’T KNOW”

