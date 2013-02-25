50 Cent and Erin Andrews Awkwardly Greet Each Other At Daytona 500 [VIDEO]

There is nothing that we love more than an awkward meeting between celebrities from two opposite sides of the spectrum. That’s exactly what we got yesterday as 50 Cent met Fox Sports analyst Erin Andrews.

At the Daytona 500 yesterday afternoon Andrews, who was in pursuit of female race car driver and Daytona pole setter Danica Patrick, randomly ran into the G-Unit general. After spotting each other Curtis leaned in for a kiss and was met with a few head fakes and a Hollywood cheek kiss before awkwardly staring at the camera.

After running into each other, 50 followed Andrews as she tried to get towards the Patrick camp to no avail. The analyst did thank 50 for being on the scene and getting some type of good camera time despite not getting towards the famous female driver.

In other news, Curtis spoke to DJ Whoo Kid about his latest single “We Up” featuring Kendrick Lamar and Kidd-Kidd, among other subjects. “The first time I did it, I did it so quick I put two verses on it” 50 said about the new single. “But I was trying to do a collaboration with Kendrick so I pulled a verse off and went and shot a trailer for it so there is two versions of it. But we are getting ready to shoot the full version with me, Kendrick and Kidd-Kidd.”

