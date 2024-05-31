Ferg “Roemello,” Millyz & GNipsey “OPP” & More | Daily Visuals 5.30.24

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

While Ferg (formerly known as A$AP Ferg) may no longer be down with the A$AP Mob that helped put him on, the Harlem representative is still very much living his best life out here and judging from his latest video, he has no problem letting everyone know it.

For his new visuals to “Roemello,” Ferg and his crew hit up a garage that houses some pretty exotic art cars that you won’t be seeing out on the streets anytime soon and get things lit with some thick young women who seem down to ride wherever Ferg and his peoples are about to take them. Them cars were hella dope.

Elsewhere Millyz and GNipsey living it up in their own way as well and in their clip to “OPP,” the two hit the block to turn up with their peoples before kicking it in a mansion with some women who are thick enough to take up most of the space in a two-seater.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Rich The Kid, LaLa, and more.

FERG – “ROEMELLO”

MILLYZ & GNIPSEY – “OPP”

RICH THE KID – “BAND MAN”

LALA – “DON’T TEASE ME”

BIG HIT, HIT-BOY & THE ALCHEMIST FT. BOLDY JAMES – “GODFATHER, PART 2”

SADA BABY – “SDOT”

DON Q – “SHE GOT ME”

SADBOI – “COMPLICATED”

PAPY JAY – “HARD 2 FIND”