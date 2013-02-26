50 Cent Stars In Zero Dark Fiddy On Jimmy Kimmel LIVE! [VIDEO]

Although the 85th Annual Academy Awards aired on Sunday night, Oscar fever is still running wild on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!.

Last night on ABC Network’s hit late night show, Kimmel unveiled a spoof of the heralded Zero Dark Thirty film called Zero Dark Fiddy starring 50 Cent. This skit spoofs the Kathryn Bigelow-directed film that was based on the hunt for the mastermind behind the 9-11 attacks and leader of Al-Qaeda, Osama bin Laden.

This video also pokes fun at the way white people pronounce the G-Unit general’s name while his Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ single, “Many Men,” played in the background. Saturday Night Live’s Fred Armisen stars as bin Laden in this hilarious spoof that takes place in a storage bin locker, and not in Pakistan.

Get a look at the more comedic side of Curtis Jackson from last night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel LIVE! after the jump. And remember folks, it’s Fifty, not Fiddy.

—

Photo: YouTube