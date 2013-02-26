Chris Brown Says Assaulting Rihanna Is “Deepest Regret” Of His Life [PHOTOS]

Over the weekend, Chris Brown spoke about the ramifications of his assault on Rihanna four years ago. While attending an Oscar Awards viewing party, Breezy was candid about the turmoil that has followed him since that fateful night, while sort of confirming he and the Bajan singer are once again a couple.

UK publication the Mirror caught up with Brown at Elton John’s 21st annual AIDS Foundation Oscars party in West Hollywood, and reports:

In a searingly honest interview with the Mirror, he apologised for his actions in 2009, when he physically attacked Rihanna, leaving her shocked and bruised. And Brown admitted that winning her love back had taken many months of tough “serious making up”. He said: “Sometimes you row, you fight, with the one you love and things get said, stuff spirals. “That night was the deepest regret of my life, the biggest mistake. “But she loves me – what can I say? I’m forgiven… but, yes, I worked hard for it.”

Pretty much confirming that he and Rihanna are once again boyfriend and girlfriend, Brown gave the usual lip service about having matured since the incident.

“I’ve learned a lot since that night and I’ve grown up. I was very young and I took a lot of stuff, fame, for granted. “I didn’t understand it. The support from those who do know me and the fans, who are incredible, got me through.”

Brown was sentenced to five years probation and six months of community service for the assault on Rihanna. However, the Los Angeles DA recently accused Brown of fabricating the work he claimed he did at a children’s center in Richmond, VA. Brown vehemently denies the DA’s claims and with Rihanna accompanying him appeared in court on Feb. 6 to counter the charges. However, the the judge set the next hearing for April so he could look over the evidence.

See photos of Chris Brown kicking at Sir Elton John's shinding, along with Nicki Minaj, Russell Simmons and more, in the gallery.

Photos: Jamie McCarthy

