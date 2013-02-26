Game Teaches You How To Properly Throw Up Gang Signs [VIDEO]

Have you ever wondered how to properly throw up a gang sign or point one out? West Coast rapper, Game, gives you a comprehensive look on exactly how to gang bang in this video.

Jayceon Taylor chopped it up with UberUrban and shows his handy work. This video helps you out if you want to spot a wannabe thug or correctly point out actual gangstas from tossing the menacing gestures. Bloods, Crips and each division of the gangs and their signs are explained in this viral video.

“I’m from Compton, really thugging. I done got shot throwing up gang signs. I got two dead brothers, that ain’t funny. RIP to my brother Charles and my brother Jovann who died recklessly. Got murdered, murder is still unsolved. That’s why gangbangin’ ain’t funny,” says the Jesus Piece rapper. “So sometimes when you are throwing up your P or throwing up your B, you look like you are a bad man to me, or to a real gangster. You might want to watch it cause it gets kind of serious.”

A proper disclaimer is aired at the beginning of this video not to try this outside of your home. However, something tells us this is going to come back to bite somebody in the butt very soon. Check out the full video down below.

Photo: YouTube