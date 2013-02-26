Freddie Gibbs Tells The Story Of Michael Jackson’s Return To Gary, Indiana [VIDEO]

Pitchfork TV returns with another installment of their very popular FRAMES series. This time, the publication catches up with Gary, IN’s own, Freddie Gibbs.

Speaking of Gary, Gibbs tells the story of meeting the most famous person to ever come out of the small midwest city, Michael Jackson.

“You would’ve thought Jesus came back. That was a real symbol of hope, just for that ni**a to come back because he hasn’t been back for a while. Gary ain’t got enough money to sing a note on the mic,” Gangsta Gibbs explained in the latest episode of FRAMES.

“Mike came through the motherf**king KFC, dog. Bought all the honey barbecue wings. All the God damn original,” Gibbs says laughing. “He went through the drive through, ni**a, all you saw was him in the limo and you saw the God damn shiny glove stick his hand out the window and was waving at ni**as and s**t.”

The story gets funnier as Gibbs, seemingly high as a kite, tells the website what the “King Of Pop” did once he received the chicken. Check out the latest episode of FRAMES down after the jump.

Photo: YouTube