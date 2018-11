We receive a sampling from crooner Jared Evan and Statik Selektah’s collaborative project, Boom Bap & Blues, with “Black & White.” The oh so soulful track samples vocals from Eminem’s “Yellow Brick Road,” and features Brooklyn lyricist Joey Bada$$, who spit a powerful verse detailing his failed efforts to capture a certain female’s attention.

Grab Boom Bap & Blues here , and be sure to check out “Black & White” below.

—

Photo: Interscope