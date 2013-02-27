Swizz Beatz In The Studio with Jay-Z, Drake & Timbaland [PHOTOS]

Swizz Beatz hit the lab last night with some of Hip-Hop’s biggest heavyweights.

The “One Man Band Man” is looking like he’s ready to continue his hit-making ways after what looks like a very productive night in the studio. In the pictures below, Jay-Z, Timbaland and Drake all make trips to the Grammy-winning platinum producer’s studio to put down some tracks.

Swizz and Drizzy have previously collaborated in the past on the hit single “Fancy” with T.I. and Mary J. Blige off of his debut album, Thank Me Later. The track record between Jigga, Timbo and Swizz should go without saying.

Outside of Kanye West and Just Blaze, Swizz and Timbo have worked with Hov on some of his greatest songs. Swizz has produced Jay-Z’s “Jigga My Ni**a,” “Things That You Do,” “Girl’s Best Friend,” and “On To The Next One.”

Virginia’s own Timbo has produced “Jigga What, Jigga Who,” “Big Pimpin,” :Hola Hovito,” and “Dirt Off Your Shoulder.” There’s not telling what can come from these artist all being in the studio together but if prior history is any indicator, it’s going to be something good. Check out all of the photos after the jump.

