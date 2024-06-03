Subscribe
Jay-Z Linked Up With Real Madrid Star Vinicius Jr.

Vinicius Jr. is signed to Jay-Z's Roc Nation Sports agency.

Published on June 3, 2024

Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid CF - UEFA Champions League Final 2023/24

Jay-Z has kept a largely low profile on the music front but the Brooklyn superstar remains active on the scene in other ways lately. Over the weekend, Jay-Z was seen at London’s Wembley Stadium and linked up with Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr., who is signed to Hov’s sports agency.

Vinicius Jr., 23, is a Brazilian soccer forward for Real Madrid and his team locked horns with Borussia Dortmund for the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Champions League final.

Ahead of the game, Jay-Z dapped up Vinicius Jr., who scored a goal in the match alongside Real Madrid right-back defender Dani Carvajal with the team defeating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 for the coveted title. Among the celebrations with his Real Madrid teammates, Vini, as he’s also known, took a moment to take some photos with Jay-Z before hoisting the trophy with his fellow players.

In the summer of 2023, Roc Nation Sports acquired Brazilian soccer agency TFM which counted Vinicius Jr. as a client along with other association football stars such as Gabriel Martinelli, who plays for Arsenal.

Congratulations are in order for Real Madrid for capturing the UEFA Champions League championship win.

Photo: Getty

jay-z Roc Nation Sports soccer

