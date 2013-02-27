Asher Roth – “Turnip The Beet” [VIDEO]

After eight months of circulating the Internets, Asher Roth finally releases visuals for the David Appleton-produced track “Turnip The Beet.” In the video, the Def Jam rapper displays dazzling wordplay about Hip-Hop’s lack of substance, while trekking through the NYC streets with director Rik Cordero.

With a forthcoming as yet untitled LP in the works, there’s no word on if “Turnip The Beet” will find a home on any particular project. On the bright side, Roth did say that the album would be “very accessible and fun.”

See the visual for the KRS-One inspired track below.

Photo: YouTube