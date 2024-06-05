Venom Out? Peep The First Trailer For ‘Venom: The Last Dance’

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

For months now it’s been rumored that the next Venom film would be the final entry into the surprisingly successful Sony franchise and when it was revealed that the title was Venom: The Last Dance, that pretty much confirmed everyone’s suspicions.

While details about the film are still being kept under wraps for the most part, Sony has released it’s first trailer for Tom Hardy’s swan song as Spider-Man’s deadliest foe and it really seems like this may be it for Marvel’s lethal protector as he’s basically waving goodbye to the Sony Spider-Verse.

In the new trailer we find Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) aimlessly walking the streets in the same attire he was wearing during the post-credits scene to Spider-Man: No Way Home, but before long he finds himself not only hunted by the U.S. Government, but also symbiote’s from his home planet who are crash landing on earth. Now on the run from both humans and aliens, Venom has to figure out how to stop his brethren from taking over the world while trying to keep government soldiers off his ass.

Needless to say, it seems like it’s going to take Venom sacrificing himself in some way, shape or form to end what he and his peoples started in the first installment to Sony’s Spidey spinoff franchise.

Will Venom actually die off before even meeting Spider-Man in this universe? With hints throughout the trailer that this is the end of the road for Hardy’s iteration of the popular anti-hero, it seems like Tom Hardy vs. Tom Holland (Spider-Man) might never happen. Guess we’ll have to wait to find out.

Check out the trailer for Venom: The Last Dance below and let us know if you’ll be checking for it when it hits theaters this coming October.