Cee-Lo Green ft. Lauriana Mae – “Only You” [VIDEO]

Cee-Lo Green contorts the L.A. streets in the visuals for “Only You,” featuring Lauriana Mae. The scenery makes twists and turns reminiscent to the illest scenes Christopher Nolan’s Inception, and ultimately prevents the Soul Machine from connecting with his true love, played by Mae.

The visual’s proverbial ending speaks volumes to Green’s description of the song, which he says is about “.. about two people on different paths, hoping for the best, hoping that those paths lead to each other.”

Credit director Ethan Lader for bringing the amazing visuals to life.”Only You” with appear on Cee-Lo’s forthcoming album, Cee Lo Green… Is Everybody’s Brother, set to release before year’s end on Elektra records.

Photo: YouTube