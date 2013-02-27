Sean “Diddy” Combs & Mark Wahlberg Launch AQUAhydrate

Diddy’s not just slinging alcohol anymore. The music mogul along with actor/producer Mark Wahlberg announced a joint venture with Southern California-based fitness and wellness water brand, AQUAhydrate.“As a brand architect, I am incredibly passionate and equally committed to every aspect of the businesses that I get involved with,” Puff said in a statement. “Partnering with AQUAhydrate and Mark is an incredible opportunity for me and I am looking forward to making history in the process. It’s important for me to be part of something that drives me and is constantly pushing the boundaries, and that’s what AQUAhydrate does. Together, we’re going to take AQUAhydrate to the next level.”

The star of TED and executive producer of Entourage chimed in with his excitement for the product. “This is a truly innovative company, and I’m thrilled to be part of it. We all strive to do the best we can for our bodies but sometimes schedules, stress and other factors get in the way,” said Wahlberg.

” AQUAhydrate helps me achieve the balance my body needs, no matter what. I enjoy being involved in every aspect of the AQUAhydrate brand and I’m looking forward to a very successful partnership.”

Diddy can’t stop and won’t stop. Judging from the success of Ciroc, this brand will be one to watch in the future.

Photo: Instagram