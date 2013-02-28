Mark Wahlberg & Diddy Talk AQUAHydrate, Says It Won’t Make You Ashy [VIDEO]

Diddy and Mark Wahlberg announced their partnership with AQUAhydrate water.

Combs and Wahlberg will oversee business strategy along with CEO John Cochran, formerly President of Fiji Water.

“He stalked me with this water bottle he used to see me everywhere carrying this water bottle. I’d usually have three or four of them with me,” explained Marky Mark. “The first time he saw me was in Vegas and he’d ask ‘what’s this blue bottle’ and I wouldn’t tell him. So finally he got it. He was very persistent. Soon after that he became my partner.”

“He’s a great partner to have. Works harder than me, one of the most powerful men in Hollywood right now, I play a little bit so I need to AQUAhydrate. It balances me,” Diddy added. “Most importantly for people like me, it makes you ashy. If you not hydrating you get incredibly ashy and that just doesn’t work. So this right here gives me my glow.”

Puff is one of the greatest pitch men in the history of entertainment, so it looks like we are going to be seeing a whole lot of those blue bottles in the very near future. Hit the jump to check the video out.

Photo: YouTube