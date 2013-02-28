Kendrick Lamar Hasn’t Started On Second Album; Wants to “Live In The Moment” [VIDEO]

After hitting the stage for the first of his two shows at Roseland Ballroom, Kendrick Lamar had a chat with Miss Info of Hot 97.

One of the interesting nuggets in this interview is that K. Dot has not started working on the follow up to his successful debut album, good kid, m.A.A.d. city. Although he maintains that he’s writing everyday, he hasn’t gotten into actually laying it down on wax.

“I haven’t locked in album mode. I write every day, though. I have ideas all the time, but me going in the studio and locking in, making the next album—I don’t wanna force things. I still want to live in this moment. My biggest mistake today is not living in the moment, and understanding everything that’s going on.”

Fear not, K.Dot fans. When the moment strikes him, he promises that he will get started on that follow-up to the RIAA-certified gold album.

“Right now it would be more of a moment of inspiration,” Kendrick tells Miss Info about when he’ll start recording for his next LP.” Being inspired to go back in and be confident in what I want to say next. I don’t think it would be an actual date.”

Hit the jump to check out the full video, including who Kendrick believes gives the best swag out of the late night television show circuit.

Photo: YouTube