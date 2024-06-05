Subscribe
News

Pharrell Williams Launches His First Fragrance With Luis Vuitton

His interpretation of the sun's scent.

Published on June 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE
LOUIS VUITTON LVRS FRAGRANCE

Source: LOUIS VUITTON / Louis Vuitton

Pharrell Williams is using his magic touch with smell goods. He is releasing his first ever fragrance with Luis Vuitton.

LOUIS VUITTON LVRS FRAGRANCE

Source: LOUIS VUITTON / Louis Vuitton

As reported by Hypebeast, the Virginia Beach native is doubling down in his role at the apparel company. This week, he announced his first fragrance at La Maison. Titled LVRS, this expression is intended to embody the metaphorical yet nostalgic scent of the sun. In an interview with Vogue United Kingdom, Pharrell revealed that the idea spawned out of a conversation he had with perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud at his debut show in June 2023. “I asked Jacques and Camille [his daughter], what does sunlight smell like? This fragrance is a poetic and metaphorical version of the answer to that question,” Pharrell said.

“When we discussed a few hours after the show how the perfume should be, we spoke very precisely about the use of the variety of light in nature coming from photosynthesis and this is where everything started,” Belletrud explained. Galbanum is the main ingredient used in LVRS and piqued Pharrell’s curiosity immediately as the gum resin has not been used in the smell goods business for many years.

“Smelling it, my first realization is that I can smell colors of this fragrance. It’s definitely on the blue side: blue and light blue and there’s a little bit of some purple in it,” the “Happy” performer said. “I don’t see red or burgundy or brown. It’s on the sweeter side. It smells like an elegant, elevated version of something that’s familiar to me.”

LVRS features top notes of bergamot and galbanum; middle notes of ginger and solar notes and base notes of sandalwood and cedarwood. Also available are some leather LV accessories in the camo print. LVRS launches June 19 and is priced at $320,00.

RELATED TAGS

Fragrance Louis Vuitton Pharrell Wiliams

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
Quavo
News

Vado ft. Benny The Butcher “Gotta Wait,” Quavo “Clear The Smoke” & More | Daily Visuals 5.28.24

Drake
News

Drake “Responds” To Kendrick Lamar’s Diss “Euphoria” In Drake Fashion

Jayda Cheaves 1st Party Of The Year
News

Bankroll Freddie Found Guilty Of Multiple Gun & Drug Charges

Avengers: Endgame poster
News

‘Avengers’ Director Feels Marvel Films Are Flopping Due To Handheld Technology

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 21, 2024
News

Kanye West Says ‘Vultures 2’ Will Feature Posthumous Takeoff Verse

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electrifies Los Angeles World Premiere - Inside
News

Travis Scott’s Jordan “Jumpman Jack” To Drop At The End Of The Month

Rick Ross Champagne Moments video
News

Rick Ross Drops New Video For “Champagne Moments” Drake Diss

Celebrities Attend The 69th NBA All-Star Game - Inside
News

Kanye West Calls Out J. Cole For Apologizing To Kendrick Lamar

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close