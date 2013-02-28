50 Cent Visits First Take; Says Floyd Mayweather Was Ducking Manny Pacquiao[VIDEO]

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson made a stop over on ESPN’s First Take this morning to promote his ESPN Friday Night Fights card on March 1st at the MGM Grand at Foxwoods.

50 will be debuting three fighters at the event under SMS Fighting Promotions — Donte Strayhorn, Luis Olivares & Billy Dibs. While he was talking boxing, he chopped it up with Skip Bayless, Jemele Hill and Cari Champion about his rocky relationship with Floyd “Money” Mayweather. In an interesting conversation, Curtis admits belief that Mayweather wanted no parts of Pacquiao for business reasons.

“That’s $100 million and he just left it. For two reasons, he concentrates on how much someone else is getting paid opposed to how much he is actually getting paid,” says 50. “He kind of sees himself in a space that nobody else sees him in. He’s so higher on top of it that he shouldn’t actually give the some of the other great fighters to be in the position at this point. It is true, he can fight a cab driver and we’d be tuned in to see it.”

“He’s not afraid of [Manny] or any fighter,” Jackson added. “I just think its more of him saying, ‘who do I have to fight?,'” says 50. “At this point its moreso of him finding who is the perfect opponent then him finding the toughest fighter to fight. I think when you go in the history books, you are doing it a big differently. This is more business and making the right financial decisions. How do you stretch out how many wins on your actual record?”

Despite those comments, 50 maintains that if Floyd and Manny had fought each other two years ago that Mayweather would come out on top. Check out the clip from the show down after the jump.

Photo: YouTube