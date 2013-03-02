Joey Bada$$ – “20 Miles” [LISTEN]

Pro Era week continues as the leader, Joey Bada$$ drops “20 Miles.” Joey was recently named Creative Director of Ecko Clothing. He told Fuse TV all about his new position during an interview at the Ecko HQ in New York City.

As Hip-Hop Wired reported yesterday, the opportunity came to Bada$$ through his manager who is also a part of the Ecko family. Of course, there will be a Pro Era collection coming soon.

To celebrate this annoucement he dropped a late night track off a mixtape he had planned back when he was 16 (okay, not that long ago), entitled New Kid On The Block. The mixtape was never released but tonight, the Brooklyn rapper let his fans listen to “20 Miles.” The song showcases Joey’s sophisticated rhymes, even when he was called JayOhVee his raps were dangerous. Referencing Superhead and his numerous flows, crazy to think he was only 16 when this was recorded.

His debut album is set to drop sometime this year and the title is yet to be announced. Check out the new track after the jump.

Photo: Cinematic