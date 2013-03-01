Kid Cudi – “Immortal” [LISTEN]

Cudder season has returned. The product of Cleveland, Kid CuDi, kept his promise to his fans and dropped a brand new song from his upcoming album, Indicud.

“Ok, so here’s what I did. I took one of my favorite bands MGMT’s song “Congratulations”, put it in reverse, sped it up, and produced over it,” Cudi tweeted before releasing his new song called “Immortal.”

The G.O.O.D. Music rager also uses a sample of Jack Black in the beginning before letting out his trademark howling take over for this Indicud offering. Aside from dropping a brand new album on April 23rd, Scotty is tapped to star in the film adaptation of the video game, Need For Speed.

If WZRD rubbed you the wrong way, “Immortal” is a catchy return to form from the man on the moon. Get your rage on with the new Indicud-single down after the jump.

Photo: TMG