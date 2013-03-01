Gucci Mane & Young Scooter – Free Bricks 2 Mixtape [DOWNLOAD]

Gucci Mane originally put out a Free Bricks mixtape back in 2011 with the Free Band Gang leader, Future. For part two, La Flare taps Young Scooter to keep the bricks coming.

The second installment of the collaborative series between Bricksquad and Free Bandz members is a 16-track mixtape hosted by DJ Scream and DJ Spinz. Features include the likes of Waka Flocka Flame, Big Bank Black, Wale, and Young Dolph.

Scooter has been one of the fastest rising stars in Atlanta off of the success of his hit single “Columbia” and his recent mixtape Street Lottery. Gucci has been on a tear by dropping a slew of mixtapes including I’m Up, Trap God, Trap God 2, and more.

Professor La Flare isn’t letting up either as he is getting ready to drop Trap Back 2 hosted by DJ Holiday. The first single from that tape was the Chief Keef and Yung Fresh featured “Bring Them Things.” Moreover, he also announced Trap House 3: The Guwop Edition, a new project that will hit iTunes no July 2nd.

You can’t knock the hustle. After the jump get a listen and download of Free Bricks 2 from Young Scooter and Gucci Mane.

Photo: Instagram