Kanye West & Kim Kardashian’s L’Officiel Hommes Full Fashion Spread [PHOTOS]

While Kanye West is in Europe ranting and raging on stage, pictures of him and girlfriend Kim Kardashian posing nude, sort of, are being published. The full magazine spread (well, most of it) from French magazine L’Officiel Hommes has been revealed.

As previously reported, Yeezy and Kimmy grace the cover of the magazine. In one of the pics from inside the mag, the Chicago rapper/producer can be seen cupping his lady friend’s chest. We’re sure there may be some editorial aspect to the story, but that isn’t out yet.

British fashion photographer Nick Knight, who has worked with Alexander McQueen, Calvin Klein, Yves St. Laurent, and more, hooked up the images. Knight previously took intimate photos of “Kimye” during the premiere of West’s Cruel Summer film in Cannes, France last year.

As for his recent rants, while he took brands to task while in Amsterdam, we did learn during the “Touch The Sky” rapper’s Paris rant that he is working on a new album, though.

