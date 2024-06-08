Subscribe
Ballin’: Nick Cannon Gets His Testicles Insured For $10M 

Also inducted into the Ball of Fame.

Published on June 8, 2024

Nick Cannon is making sure his crown jewels are properly protected. The daddy of many’s testicles have been insured for $10 million dollars.

As reported by Page Six, the media mogul is taking no chances when it comes to his most prized assets (besides his kids, we trust). The Wild ‘n Out star recently used Dr. Squatch’s Ball Valuation Tool, a survey that analyses a man’s private parts and grades them. Some of the criteria includes size, features and sexual prowess. Allegedly, the “Gigolo” rapper scored so well the brand crowned his you know what “Most Valuable Balls.” In turn, they insured his boys at a whopping $10 million dollars. 

Nick Cannon detailed his enthusiasm regarding the announcement in a formal statement. “Haters say it’s time for me to stop having kids and put this super sperm to rest, but I’m doubling down on these valuable balls and my future kids,” he said. “Shoutout to Dr. Squatch for giving my balls the credit they deserve and hooking me up with the protection I need to keep this family tree rolling!”

The men’s grooming brand revealed that the pricy evaluation is part of their efforts to promote men’s health. “The impetus behind the partnership and Nick’s insurance policy was to bring attention to the taboo topic of below-the-belt hygiene, in support of our Ball Care product launch,” says John Ludeke, vice president of Marketing at Dr. Squatch. 

Nick Cannon also shot an advertisement for the announcement, you van view it below.

