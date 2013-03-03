Magic Johnson Offers LeBron James $1M To Enter Slam Dunk Contest [VIDEO]

LeBron James ultimately does whatever LeBron James wants to do. One thing fans have been pretty much begging King James to do, to no avail, is participate in the NBA’s annual Slam Dunk contest. Now Earvin “Magic” Johnson has gone on the record to say he’ll put up $1 million for James to enter the contest.

There has always been discussion of why James keeps ducking the contest. But the talk reached a fever pitch after a video of James easily performing a between the legs dunk during pregame warm ups went viral. Johnson clearly feels strongly that James should take his skills to All-Star Saturday next year. “I’ma put up a million dollars to get him into the contest,” said Magic during Friday’s (March 1) ESPN pregame show. “A million dollars from Magic to LeBron, please get into the dunk contest. I go every year. I want to see you. A million to the winner. Bam, nuff said.”

The milli is a bump in pay for whoever wins. According the NBA, the dunk contest winners earns $100,000 while the runner up gets $50,000.

James is probably scared that he’d enter the contest, and God forbid, take an L. But hey, even Michael Jordan lost his first time out. The NBA Slam Dunk contest could use an All-Star caliber player, or two or three. Bet you already forgot the name of who won this year’s contest.

—

Photo: YouTube/EPSN