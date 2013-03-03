Iggy Azalea & Azealia Banks Got At It…Again

Seems like we’ve already covered this story right? Well, here’s one more for the road.

Azealia Banks seems to dislike just about everybody in the rap game, but long before beefs with Lil’ Kim, Jim Jones, and more, she took aim at Iggy Azalea. At the time, the Grand Hustle artist’s Internet buzz had her pegged as one of the next female rappers to watch, a title which landed her on XXL magazine’s lauded Freshman cover. The Aussie rapper’s feat was lampooned by Banks who blasted her for calling herself a “runaway slave master” on the track “D.R.U.G.S.”

Fast forward to present day, and Azalea had choice words for her one-time rival during an interview with Shut Your Pretty Mouth magazine. “She says sh-t about f-cking anything,” she said. “She called Perez Hilton a f-ggot. I think she trivialised gay culture… f-cking whatever. She’s biased about everybody and everything, even towards the people who help her. She even talked sh-t about the fashion industry after they basically gave her a career. I don’t think anything about that girl man, she f-cking talks sh-t out of her arse and that’s her business.”

It didn’t take long for a Twitter rebuttal from Banks. “Lol they’re STILL asking you, about ME, in what’s supposed to be YOUR interview ? # YUNGRAPUNXELWINSAGAIN.”

The saga continues.

—

Photo: Wihelmina/Pitchfork