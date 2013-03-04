Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Frank Ocean & Ciara Attend Givenchy Fashion Show [PHOTOS]

Paris’ Fashion Week is in full swing overseas and the celebration of the upcoming year’s best designers brought out some of America’s biggest artists and celebrities.

The flashbulbs were popping at the Givenchy fashion show in Paris as Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had a front row seat at the event. The two were in contrasting black and white outfits designed by Ricardo Tisci.

Kardashian’s baby bump continues to grow by the day as the happy couple posed for pictures with photographers. West’s attendance at this show comes only a few days after he spoke out against the influence of big brands and the killing of creativity during a performance in Amsterdam.

Frank Ocean and Ciara also attended the who wearing outfits designed by Tisci and posed for pictures with each other and posted them to their respective Instagram accounts. Ci Ci grabbed a front row seat alongside Ocean, Sky Ferreira, and Carine Roitfeld.

The aforementioned celebrities, artists and designers all grabbed dinner after the event together as well. Check out all of the photos from the event down after the jump

