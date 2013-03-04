Ciara ft. Future – “Body Party (Prod. By Mike Will Made It)” [LISTEN]

Ciara’s back with a new single produced bythe hit maker of the moment, Mike Will Made It. Body Party is a sensual track which samples the Ghost Town DJs’ hit, “My Boo.”

Ci-Ci, who has been seen dating rapper/singer Future, features her beau in this song doing background vocals. “Let’s just say that this record came out of a very sincere place,” Ciara tells Billboard about working with Future.

“I think when things just organically feel right, naturally good things come from it. He’ s such an amazing, creative person,” she continues. “I can be very creatively expressive myself, but there’s nothing like being able to work with someone that can bring a new flavor. What I like about [working with] him, it’s almost like I got to learn more things about myself.”

This song will be featured on her upcoming album, One Woman Army, get a listen to “Body Party” down after the jump.

Photo: Instagram