Can Diddy’s AQUAhydrate Survive The Bad Boy Curse?

Sean “Diddy” Combs announced a new venture with Mark Wahlberg, AQUAhydrate, a fitness and wellness water. It made us wonder, can it survive the Bay Boy curse?

Yes, P. Diddy introduced the world to the Notorious B.I.G. and Ciroc is pretty much winning thanks to his co-sign. However, when you mention the Hip-Hop mogul with the penchant for self-promotion, you can’t ignore the dozens of disgruntled artists he has left in Bad Boys wake. Good thing Mark Mark was never signed to Bad Boy.

“He’s a great partner to have. Works harder than me, one of the most powerful men in Hollywood right now, I play a little bit so I need to AQUAhydrate,” said Diddy of teaming with Wahlberg. “It balances me. Most importantly for people like me, it makes you ashy. If you not hydrating you get incredibly ashy and that just doesn’t work. So this right here gives me my glow.”

So we had to ask, will his new AQUAhydrate venture be a win or a fail in the long run?

Let’s take a look at Sean Combs’ track record in the video below.

—

Photo: Hip-Hop Wired