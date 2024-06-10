‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’ Goes Back To The ’90, Out October 25

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The new Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 was officially announced by Activision just after the Xbox Games Showcase on Sunday, June 9, and it’s going back to the 1990’s. While the nostalgia might be in effect right now, the game is dropping October 25.

Developed by Treyarch and Raven Software, the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 campaign is being touted as a “spy action thriller” and will be set during the Gulf War.

Per Activision:

In true Black Ops fashion, the fictional story builds on the history of the time, thrusting you into a strange and clandestine conspiracy where a shadowy force has infiltrated the U.S. government. Anyone who resists is branded as a traitor, forcing players to go rogue for the first time to fight the very machine that created them. Nothing is what it seems, and the truth may be hard to fathom, drawing you ever deeper into intrigue, distrust, and mind-bending psychological revelations. This is true, signature Black Ops style.

While we’re sure the campaign will be cool, those into COD strictly for the multiplayer action should be pleased. Some of the multiplayer content that will be available at launch includes 16 brand-new Multiplayer maps on and new “innovations” that include Omnimovement (which lets you sprint, slide and dive in any direction) and Intelligent Movement and larger enemy hit zones as well as new HUD optimizations and a plethora of new weapons and accessories. And for those that know, the return of Theater Mode and Classic Prestige.

You can check for more details about the multiplayer in the clip below via Black Ops 6 Direct.

Watch the reveal trailer, featuring the OG President George Bush, President Bill Clinton, Saddam Hussein and more below. And yes, you can get your early access in order over at the Black Ops 6 pre-order editions and benefits blog.