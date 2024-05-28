Subscribe
Games

Microsoft Accidentally Confirms ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’ Is Coming To Xbox Game Pass Ahead of New Teaser Trailer

Published on May 28, 2024

'Black Ops 6' Coming To Xbox Game Pass, New Trailer Arrives

Source: Activision / Treyarch / Raven Software / Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 rollout did not start smoothly, but Xbox hopes to keep the landing when the game releases later this year.
Microsoft is having one hell of a year, and this latest booboo is just another moment that Phil Spencer is probably sitting in his gaming chair with his hand on his forehead.

Spotted by The Verge’s Tom Warren, the company that now owns Activision and the COD franchise accidentally revealed the worst-kept secret: the next installment, Black Ops 6, will be on Xbox Game Pass, with a link to a dead Xbox News Wire post.

Whoever accidentally hit send on that push notification is in big trouble because the accidental reveal came before today’s teaser trailer reveal and the official announcement from Xbox, confirming what we all knew was going to happen with Call of Duty games.

There Are Some Famous Faces In The Black Ops 6 Teaser Trailer

The teaser trailer doesn’t show any gameplay—Xbox is definitely saving that for the big June 6 showing at the upcoming Xbox Showcase in Los Angeles— but it didn’t have plenty of famous faces in it.

In typical Black Ops fashion, the trailer features past world leaders like former US President Bill Clinton and the late Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein, allegedly the main antagonist of Black Ops 6.

This isn’t the first time a Black Ops game has featured a prominent political figure; John F. Kennedy was in the first game, and notorious Presidental Op Ronald Reagan was in Black Ops Cold War.

Per Sports Keeda, Black Ops 6 will allegedly center around the Gulf War and will continue to revolve around the franchise’s main protagonists, Frank Woods, Alex Mason, Jason Hudson, and Russell Adler.

We will find out soon enough.

The trailer below shows more reactions to Black Ops 6 coming to Xbox Game Pass.

