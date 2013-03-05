Diddy And Mark Wahlberg Talk ‘AQUAHydrate’ On Jimmy Kimmel LIVE! [VIDEO]

The greatest pitchman in Hip-Hop, Sean “Diddy” Combs, made his rounds promoting AQUAHydrate and stopped by Jimmy Kimmel LIVE on ABC.

“I love tap water, so if you want some tap water you can get that. But if you want some super-charged water that has electrolytes and a higher PH balance to lower the acidity in your body then you need to try my water, and Mark Wahlberg’s new water and Ron Burkle’s new water, AQUAHydrate,” Diddy said in his trademark pitchman voice.

“I’ve been trying to get into this whole ‘No-Shirt Sean’ concept.’ By June, I’m going to have a no shirt policy at my house. “No Shirt Sean” would be in effect and I’ll be coming to the couch with no shirt on. You can’t do that with things that are loaded in sugar. The only thing you can drink with sugar is Ciroc,” he said with a laugh. “That’s great because you can get them hungover and then hydrated with their AQUAHydrate water,” added Kimmel.

After the interview Wahlberg joined Diddy on the show to giveaway bottles of AQUAHydrate. Check out all of the clips from teh show down after the jump.

—

Photo: YouTube

