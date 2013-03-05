Alicia Keys & Swizz Beatz’ SoHo Penthouse Sold For $15M [PHOTOS]

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz are selling their former NYC home for a cool $15 million. The crib is a penthouse in the SoHo neighborhood and from the looks of the pictures the new owners will be very happy with their purchase.

The home is definitely not the typical, cramped city crib by any stretch of the imagination. The condo, which was once owned by Lenny Kravitz, sits at the top of 30 Crosby Street and is a triplex that boasts 6,000 square feet. There is also an additional 3000 square foot terrace.

But DNAInfo reports that unloading the spot wasn’t too easy for Keys and Beatz. The homes was originally listed for $17.95 million in March 2012. However, Sotheby’s lowered the priced to $15 million in January. Apparently prospective buyers weren’t feeling the condo’s previous “special cocoa” color on the walls but a new paint job and some upgrades fixed the matter.

The home has floor to ceiling windows and incredible city views , yet still offered the star couple privacy since no other buildings looked into its windows. The next stop for Keys and Beatz is Englewood, NJ, where they are are reportedly buying Eddie Murphy’s old mansion for $15 million.

Must be nice. Check out photos of the sick penthouse Keys and Beatz and their son 2-year-old son, Egypt, are leaving behind in the gallery.

