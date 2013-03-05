Ghostface Killah – “The Sure Shot (Part 1 &Part 2)” [LISTEN]

After Adrian Younge and Ghostface Killah pushed their collaborative work, Twelve Reasons To Die missed its intended November release date, the two announced that the album will now be released on April 16th.

Today, the two release the brand new single ‘The Sure Shot (Parts 1 & 2)’ produced by RZA. In addition to the new release date, the two also announced the “Twelve Reasons To Die Tour” in support of their new record. Twelve Reasons To Die will be released via Soul Temple Records distributed by RED Music.

The 49-city national tour kicks off on March 14th at SXSW in Austin TX and will run through early June. “I want to be known as a composer, not a beat-maker,” Adrian Younge said in a press release. “I want to be known as a composer for modern soul music. I want this album to change what people think about hip-hop.”

Get a listen to the new track down after the jump and few the “Twelve Reasons To Die” tour.

*Thursday, March 28, Los Angeles, CA., Mayan Theatre

*Saturday, March 30, World Wide, Boiler Room

*Sunday, March 31, San Louis Obisbo, SLO Brewary

*Wednesday, April 3, Fresno, CA., Fulton 55

*Thursday, April 4, San Francisco, CA., 1015 Folsom

*Friday, April 5, Orangevale, CA., The Boardwalk

*Saturday, April 6, Redway, CA., Mateel Community Center

*Tuesday, April 9, Eugene Or., WOW Hall

*Wednesday, April 10, Portland, OR., Mississippi Studios

*Thursday, April 11, Seattle, WA., Neumos

*Friday, April 12, Spokane, WA., Knitting Factory

*Saturday, April 13, Boise, ID., Knitting Factory

*Tuesday, April 16, Park City, UT., Park City Live

*Friday, April 19, Denver, CO., Summit Music Hall

*Saturday, April 20, Aspen, CO., Belly Up

*Thursday, April 25, Lawrence, KS., Granada Theater

*Friday, April 26, Chicago, IL., The Abbey Pub

*Saturday, April 27, St Louis, MO., Cherokee Performing Arts Center

*Sunday, April 28, Cleveland Hts, OH., Grog Shop

*Tuesday, April 30, Detroit, MI., St. Andrews

*Wednesday, May 1, Grand Rapids, MI., The Pyramid Scheme

*Thursday, May 2, Bloomington, IN., The Bluebird

*Friday, May 3, Columbus, OH. A&R Room

*Saturday, May 4, Pittsburgh, PA., Mr. Smalls Theatre

*Sunday, May 5, Syracuse, NY., The Westcott Theatre

*Tuesday, May 7, South Burlington, VT., Higher Ground Music

*Wednesday, May 8, Portland, ME., Port City Music Hall

*Thursday, May 9, Boston, MA., The Wilbur

*Friday, May 10, New Haven, CT., Toads Place

*Saturday, May 11, Providence, RI., The Met

*Sunday, May 12th, Philadelphia, PA., The Blockley

*Monday, May 13, NYC, NY., Gramercy Theatre

*Tuesday, May 14, Baltimore, MD. Soundstage

*Thursday, May 16, Caborro, NC., Cats Cradle

*Friday, May 17, Asheville, NC. Ashville Music Hall

*Saturday, May 18, Atlanta, GA., Terminal West

*Sunday May 19, Tampa Bay, FL., The Orpheum

*Monday, May 20, New Orleans, LA., House Of Blues

*Wednesday, May 22, Austin, TX., Emos

—

Photo: MontReality