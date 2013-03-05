The Godfather Of Amber Rose & Wiz Khalifa’s Baby Is Curren$y Spitta [PHOTOS]

While the pictures of Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose’s newborn boy are slow to trickle in, we are starting to get news of the lad’s family support system. Sebastian Taylor Thomaz’s godfather is none other than Jet Life rapper Curren$y Spitta.

Rose revealed the news via Twitter yesterday (March 4). “Yay! I’m so excited 4 Sebastian 2 meet his godfather @CurrenSy_Spitta today! This Lil boy has so much family & Love… It’s such a blessing,” she tweeted. Besides getting acquainted with his godson, Spitta and Wiz also played pool. He tweeted about an hour ago, “Ken and Ryu shall train young Bash in the ways of the fly….. He will be better than Akuma …..” Those are Street Fighter II references, if you are confused.

A couple of weeks ago it was confirmed that the “Bash” tattoo that Wiz got on his forehead months ago was an early dedication to his first born. Although Wiz is clearly enjoying fatherhood, the new responsibilities undoubtedly put the release of his collaborative album with Curren$y—titled Live In Concert, which has gone from a mixtape to a proper retail album—in limbo.

Also worth noting, with a pair of father figures like these, the chances of young Bash not becoming a smoker of the finest cheeba is pretty much nil. Check out photos of Sebastian Taylor Thomaz (so far we’ve spotted hair and a tiny hand) in the gallery.

—

Photos: Instagram

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »