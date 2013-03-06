Kanye West Speaks On Displeasure With MTV’s Hottest MCs In The Game List [LISTEN]

Kanye West doesn’t do no press, but he gets the most press, kid. After he was ranked #7, a spot below his protege Big Sean, on MTV’s Hottest MCs In The Game list he broke his no-press policy to talk to Hot 97.

“Yeah number seven bothers me,” Kanye said calmly to DJ Enuff. “I think Wayne is the number one rapper in the world. I think him and Jay and Em and certain people are just the greatest rappers of all time. For me, I feel like in order for them to put me at number seven they had to bring up things they didn’t like. They didn’t like the Cruel Summer album. I’m like, that’s a compilation, it ain’t all rappers on G.O.O.D. Music. I mean Cruel Summer got the ‘Don’t Like (Remix),’ ‘Mercy,’ ‘Cold,’ ‘New God Flow,’ you know? And ‘Clique!’ You can’t name five records like that on no album.”

West also expressed his belief that outer factors had to do with his ranking and less with his music.

“They don’t like Givenchy Kanye.They don’t like Kanye in a kilt, they don’t like Kanye in a relationship,” says Kanye. “I don’t think they really go bar for bar. I said ‘You lucky I ain’t have Jay drop ’em from the team. Ain’t no bar, ain’t no bar of the entire past four months that’s hotter than that bar!”

Photo: Def Jam