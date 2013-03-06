Joey Bada$$ – “Unorthodox” (Prod. By DJ Premier) [VIDEO]

Joey Bada$$ continues his classic NYC Hip-Hop preservation tour with the official video for the DJ Premier produced “Unorthodox.”

The track is vintage a Premo, a chopped up loop gets stretched over punchy drums along with a scratched vocal chorus. The Pro Era crew frontman delivers the confidant bars that have many pointing to the BK representing teen as the next great MC out of NY.

Mountain Dew’s Green Label Sound label is who gets credit for putting the legendary Gang Starr producer and DJ in the studio with the young upstart. The video finds the two getting the animated treatment courtesy of directors Coodie & Chike.

Besides building a thorough catalog, Joey just picked up a gig as creative director to OG clothing brand Ecko Unlimited. “It’s more of a thing where like… with me just taking what I like to rock. Just seeing what appeals to the youth right now, [and] just freaking it on some next creative different sh-t,” the rapper told FUSE of his new job.

Watch the video for “Unorthodox” below.

Photo: