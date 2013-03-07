Juelz Santana Models In Karmaloop’s Spring ’13 Lookbook [PHOTOS]

Online streetwear retailer Karmaloop selected rapper Juelz Santana to showcase its top looks for their Spring 2013 lookbook.

The Harlemite sports some of the Boston based company’s top brands in the digital catalogue, “Title of Lookbook,” including Staple, Crooks and Castles, Billionaire Boys Club, Vans, Nudie Jeans, FLuD Watches, 10 Deep, Mitchell & Ness and a quality Grant Hill retro by Fila. Santana also used Karmaloop’s platform to place his up-and-coming clothing brand Slow Bucks on display.

The photos look to be inspired by the Dipset rapper’s recent resurgence into Hip-Hop by honing in on Santana’s lavish, but hood rich persona, which paints him in sort of a “back like I never left” light. The Harlem native can be seen engaging in activities ranging from getting a haircut to enjoying a glass of champagne in the shots, a lot of which are captioned with lyrics from his most recognizable tracks.

Santana is making a steady climb back into Hip-Hop prominence, having established himself as a player with numerous guest appearances, his God Will’n mixtape and finally this spot with Karmaloop. Fans will have to wait to see what else he has up his sleeve for 2013. Check the photos from the lookbook on the following pages in the mean time.

—

Photo: Karmaloop

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16Next page »