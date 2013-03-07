Tiffany Foxx ft. Lil Kim – “Twisted” [VIDEO]

It isn’t unusual for a good artist to have been a great protégé first. Tiffany Foxx hopes to flourish from that formula, and today the up-and-comer releases visuals for a track, titled “Twisted,” featuring mentor Lil Kim. In the video, the two female rappers hit a Los Angeles villa with a host of celebrities, including Miley Cirus and Elle Varner, for a festive shindig.

“Yeah, the money keep on flowin/ It’s stackin’ up so high my n***a, we can barely throw it/ Bottle after bottle, baby we can barely pour it/ We taking that Rosé and then we mix it with that Moet/ Now we twis-ted,” spits the St. Louis native on the chorus.

From there, Foxx and Lil Kim rap about reaching that level of inebriation where things around you start moving a little too fast. Drunkenness is one thing, because we’ve all been there (if you are over 21, right?). That doesn’t let the once prominent Queen B off the hook for this suspect verse, though.

“Twisted” appears on Foxx’s project, Yellow Tape, not to be confused with Dom Kennedy’s 2012 project, The Yellow Album.

Photo: YouTube